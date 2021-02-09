A VAN was left hanging over a 40ft embankment after sliding backwards down an icy hill - while another vehicle slid down the hill into a fence.
North Yorkshire Fire &Rescue Service revealed details of the dramatic incident, which happened this afternoon in Mere Lane, Scarborough.
It said crews attended an incident whereby a van driver had stopped on an icy hill following a minor bump between the vehicles in front.
"The driver got out of the van and the van ended up sliding backwards down the hill coming to rest hanging over a 40ft embankment," it said.
"Another vehicle then skidded down the hill and hit a fence.
"There was no one injured and no damage to any of the vehicles. Crews carried out scene safety only using winch, HGV ratchet strap, and small tools to pull the van back on to the road."
