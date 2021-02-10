THE gang leader of two drug rings in North and East Yorkshire will be subject to five years of restrictions involving his finances, vehicles and other items when he leaves prison.

Matthew Evans, 39, will also be limited in the number of computers and phones he can own under a court order.

He will have to give the police details of where he lives and any premises including outbuildings to which he holds a key.

The order also compels him to tell police about his bank accounts and the details of any vehicle he owns or uses and he is banned from having or using items that can be used in drug manufacture, production or supply.

The man described by the prosecution last year as his “trusty lieutenant” Lee Robert Waring, now 41, is likely to face similar restrictions, York Crown Court heard.

He was unable to attend the court hearing at which the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, made the serious crime prevention order (SCPO) against Evans.

York Crown Court heard Waring was self-isolating at the prison where he is serving six years and eight months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and possessing indecent images of children.

His case was adjourned until later this month when his lawyers expect him to receive a similar order.

In addition to the restrictions on vehicles, properties, computers, phones and other devices, Evan’s SCPO prohibits the two drug dealers from meeting on their release.

Evans is currently serving eight years and eight months in jail after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possessing Ecstasy. He did not contest the making of the SCPO,

Last year, York Crown Court heard how for months in 2016 and 2017 the pair ran a network of cocaine dealers.

Police seized enough cocaine to fetch tens of thousands of pounds in street deals when they stopped drug runs from Leeds to dealers in the Selby area. Evans also ran a cannabis gang in the same area.