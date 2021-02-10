A YORK photographer has managed to capture staggering drone footage of a snow-covered city from the air.

Johnny Grenda, a former graphic designer and full-time photographer based in the Huntington area of the city, said that he wanted to capture the snowy city from an “angle that is rarely seen”.

Johnny, 38, said: “As my drone isn’t waterproof I was initially intending to send it up during a break in the snowfall, and I thought I’d found the right moment.

“However, five minutes in and the snow began to fall again. So I tried to be as quick as I could to get the right angles and return back.

“Thankfully I won’t have to be making use of my insurance policy as my drone came away unscathed.”

Last year, Johnny used his graphic design experience to put together a series of ‘memes’ for entertainment during the first national lockdown.

He used pictures of York, which he then edited to bring them to life with different characters and creatures from popular culture and mythical stories, including King Kong and dinosaurs.

To find out more about Johnny’s work, find his Instagram and Facebook pages by searching for ‘Shutter G Photography’.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for more snow today, with possible travel disruption in places.

Light snow showers are forecast to return to York between 10am and 12pm today.

Yesterday’s snow caused slight disruption on the roads around York. The A64 was closed for a few hours due to a collision near to the B1248 York Road at Musley Bank.

Another crash also occurred in Amotherby Lane, Amotherby in Ryedale, near the B1257 Malton turn-off in the early hours of the morning. The road was cleared and re-opened at around 8am.