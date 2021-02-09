TRAINS from York to London will run at a reduced service for more than three months as a £1.2 billion upgrade of the East Coast Mainline reaches a crucial stage.

Network Rail says that between March 1 and June 6, rail workers will simplify the track layout just outside of King’s Cross station, as well as reopen a railway tunnel which closed in the 1970s, creating two extra tracks in and out of the station.

A spokesperson said that both pieces of work will make it easier for trains to enter and exit King’s Cross, reducing congestion and creating smoother, more reliable and more punctual journeys for passengers.

"Trains will be able to run to and from London King’s Cross station for the vast majority of the work, although there will be a slightly reduced service in place," they said.

But they said there would be no trains in or out of London King’s Cross station on February 26/27/28, April 23/24/25 and June 4/5/6, with most LNER services to/from the north of England and Scotland starting and ending at Peterborough.

"Two trains per hour will start/end at St Neots, where passengers can use replacement coach services to Bedford, to connect with trains between Bedford and St Pancras International.

"People must continue to follow the latest Government guidance and stay at home, except for limited reasons. Those who need to make essential journeys on the East Coast Main Line over the coming months are strongly advised to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or on their train operator’s website, allow plenty of time and avoid travelling at peak times where possible.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: “We understand this crucial work may disrupt customers’ travel plans over the next few months and we appreciate their understanding. When completed, this project will bring long-term benefits for customers and communities along the East Coast route."