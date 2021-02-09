YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped back down below 150 people per 100,000.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's weekly rate has dropped by eight down to 144.3 people per 100,000. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 199.4.
The PHE figures show that 29 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council over the last 24 hours, taking the total for the whole pandemic to 11,435.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has also lowered slightly down to 135.4 people per 100,000. A further 82 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 26,726.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the weekly rate has dropped to 129.3, with a further 85 cases recorded over the last day.
Across the UK, a further 12,364 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,972,148.