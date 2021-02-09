PEOPLE over 70 who haven't yet had the Covid jab are being urged to come forward and make an appointment now - and they don't need to be on the Internet.
A spokeswoman for York's vaccination centre said the last national NHS invites to those aged 70 and over, and clinically extremely vulnerable, were due to arrive this week, meaning vaccines had been offered to everyone in this group for whom the NHS had contact details.
"We're making a last call to them to come forward now and make an appointment at the vaccination centre," she said, adding that they could make an appointment at nhs.uk/covidvaccination or, if they couldn't use the Internet, they could instead phone 119 to get an appointment.
