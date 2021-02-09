A MOTHER and daughter from a York village are climbing Ben Nevis to support people living with kidney disease.

Steph and Milly Marley, from Elvington, are undertaking the challenge for the National Kidney Federation (NKF).

“When my daughter Milly was born, she developed acute kidney failure due to birth complications,” Steph said. “We very nearly didn’t get to keep our beautiful baby girl.”

According to the Renal Registry, nine children in every million under the age of 16 start long-term treatment for kidney failure.

“Milly is a fighter and with the amazing care she received from the doctors and nurses, she made it.

“She lived with chronic kidney disease until she was 15 and she needed a transplant.”

Milly received a kidney transplant in December 2018 after her dad was found to be a match, and after a year of post-transplant complications and prolonged hospital stays, is now stable and well and the York College student is looking forward to starting university later this year.

“She has the chance to live a healthy life and we are ever grateful to her dad for this gift of life that he gave her,” Steph said. “Despite all the difficulties, I am so proud of what she has achieved.

“We would like to thank Dr Eric Finlay and his team at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and support they showed Milly while she was in hospital.”

After the transplant, Milly was looking forward to getting back to normality. However, Covid-19 arrived in the UK forcing Milly - now 18 - and thousands of other kidney transplant recipients, into a period of shielding.

After being on their own transplant journey they want to raise funds to help others who find themselves in a similar situation, and found the NKF’s climb up Ben Nevis to be the perfect opportunity to give back.

“This has been a challenging journey that we have been on together as a family. Now, Milly and I plan to face another challenge together - to trek up Ben Nevis.” Steph said.

Head of marketing and fundraising at the NKF, Pete Revell, said: “With everything that’s happening in the world at the moment it is so nice to hear a story like this. Milly has conquered kidney disease with the help of her father and now with the help of her mother she is conquering Ben Nevis.

“Their support for the NKF is amazing and much needed. Thank you.”

The mother and daughter duo have already reached their fundraising target of £1,200 and are determined to raise as much money as possible.

Click here to support them.