THE former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, has tweeted a picture of himself being vaccinated against the coronavirus - and urged others to do the same when they are invited.
Dr Sentamu said the picture showed 'me being vaccinated by Nurse Christine with the Oxford Astra Zeneca,' adding: "Please!Please ! I beseech us all to respond without delay when we are summoned to go and be vaccinated. It is good for us all."
His comments come amid growing concern about a lower uptake of the vaccine in BAME communities, which faith leaders have been trying to counter by dispelling fears and anxieties.