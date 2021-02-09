ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 531.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 66 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 509 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 76,589.
The dates of death range from December 27 to February 8.
Their families have bee informed.
