A SPECIALIST engineering firm is looking to recruit two apprentices to join its Tadcaster team after a record year of growth.

Tadweld has won new contracts totalling more than £2.5m during the past 12 months, and wants local talent to join the firm and learn the trade first-hand from its welding and fabrication experts.

The theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is ‘build the future’ and focuses on how businesses can train apprentices to not only fill gaps in the workforce but deliver long-term career opportunities for people.

Having seen a 96 per cent year-on-year increase in profit, Tadweld’s chairman Paul Rose and the rest of the board want to invest in the future of the company as well as the engineering industry in Yorkshire by nurturing the next generation of welders and engineers.

The specialist engineering firm – which provides innovative steel solutions for companies big and small – has secured projects for global brands including Nestlé and Heineken and its portfolio of clients is set to grow further in 2021.

With a large proportion of Tadweld’s customers being in the food and drink sector, the firm has played a vital role in these supply chains throughout the Covid-19 crisis and is looking to grow its team so it can continue to meet the demands of its customers.

Paul, a former Apprenticeship Ambassador to Kirklees Council for his work in developing apprenticeship programmes for former business Rixonway Kitchens, is passionate about providing valuable career opportunities for local people.

He started his own career as an apprentice before going on to become a successful businessmen and EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Manufacturing.

He said: “Apprenticeships enable you to really understand how a business works and they provide practical experience along with the income that more academic focused qualifications do not. Completing an apprenticeship is a fantastic way of learning skills from industry experts that you can use to develop a successful career, particularly in STEM subjects such as engineering.

“We already have one apprentice completing their qualification with us however, every engineer we have started their career as an apprentice – whether with Tadweld or another company – and have really excelled in what they do here which is wonderful to see.

“This year has presented challenges for companies in every sector, but we have been fortunate enough to continue on our growth trajectory over the course of the pandemic and we’re pleased to be in a position to be seeking new talent to join our growing team of talented engineers and welders.

“Whether you’re fresh out of secondary school with a passion for engineering or you’re working in another industry looking to broaden your skillset and change career path, we want to hear from you. We offer competitive salaries, excellent training, and boast a strong staff retention rate with team members staying with us for many years.”

Tadweld welcomes speculative applications from those looking for a career in engineering or manufacturing, as well as apprenticeships to support those looking to learn on the job.

To find out more and to enquire about apprenticeships or full time positions available with the firm, visit www.tadweld.co.uk or call 01937 832 865 to speak to a member of the team.

For more information, please contact Adam Foden-O’Sullivan or Becca Morris at Definition:

adam.foden-o'sullivan@definitionagency.com / becca.morris@definitionagency.com