A nurse and vaccinator who helped set up York's flu and Covid vaccination site at Askham Bar has taken up a senior role at Nimbuscare, the NHS provider which oversees York's vaccination programme.

Michelle Phillips has been appointed Nimbuscare’s Board of Directors, where she will be in charge of quality and patient experience.

Michelle played a key role in setting up York’s vaccination site, first as a drive-through flu site and now as a local and national Covid jab centre.

Nimbuscare chair Prof Mike Holmes said: “Michelle was at the very first flu session offered and has been on site almost every weekend since. She and I ran the first Covid taster session on December 21. She has covered everything from stocking the Pods to vaccinating to consulting about infection control.”

Michelle said: “I’m York born and bred so ...it is both an honour and a privilege to be involved in the design and shaping of healthcare services on offer for the population of York.”

Michelle has worked in General Practice in York for her entire career, starting out as a receptionist and training to be a Health Care Assistant and then a nurse along the way. She is currently a practice nurse at York Medical Group.

Michelle lives in York with her husband, two children, four cats and dog. A Freeman of the City of York, she can trace her family history back to the 1400s. In between juggling her roles with Nimbuscare and as a nurse and vaccvinator, she keeps fit by running around the city.