BARNARDO'S are calling for more foster carers to come forward in Yorkshire, after the pandemic has led to a sharp increase in requests.
The charity's foster carers look after children across the county, giving them the best chance to have a happier and positive future.
Barnardo’s is calling on people over 21, who have a spare room and the time and commitment to support a child to get in touch and consider fostering.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Being a foster carer can be a challenge, but our carers tell us that opening your heart and your home to a vulnerable child is one of the most rewarding things you can do."
The charity's Yorkshire Fostering Service offers comprehensive training and support to foster carers, including extensive support throughout the application process, intensive induction and regular ongoing training and one to ones, as well as dedicated out-of-hours access to a social worker and a generous financial fee.
To find out more about becoming a foster carer with Barnardo’s, visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/fostering