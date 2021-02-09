A university student has appeared before York Magistrates' Court charged with breaching Covid regulations by hosting a party of more than 30 people.
Vincent Christopher Hagg-Davies, 21, of King Street, Central York, denied the charges during the brief hearing.
He is alleged to have held or been involved in the holding of a gathering of more than 30 people on November 17 at his home address.
At the time, England was under its second national lockdown.
His trial was set for September 22 at the same court.
Hagg-Davies, represented by Sally Howard, is in his second year at university and was released on bail.
