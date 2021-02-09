A BUS operator in York has launched a recruitment drive to find future engineers.

As National Apprenticeship Week gets underway, Transdev whose operating centres include York, Malton and Harrogate is creating three new engineering apprenticeships, offering successful candidates a launch pad to build a career in the transport industry.

The three-year apprenticeships will lead to qualification as a Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician, a role which ensures every bus on the road is reliable in service and safe.

Meanwhile, 20 of Transdev’s most promising talents are also beginning their own apprenticeships as

National Apprenticeship Week which began on Monday is a UK-wide celebration of the positive value of extended training in a diverse range of skills, with 'Build the Future' as this year’s theme.

The range of apprenticeships under way at Transdev’s depots extends beyond its engineering workshops, with specialised training programmes covering human resources, information technology and leadership skills all underway at various levels in its organisation.

All the apprenticeships are being delivered through the bus operator’s in-house training and recruitment division, created to accelerate skills development while retaining and developing talent as the company continues to expand across the North.

One of those enrolled and ready to start training is operations director Vitto Pizzuti who is looking forward to widening his own skill set in 2021.

Vitto said: “I’m studying for a Level 5 Diploma in People Management. It’s an HR qualification developed by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

“I’m expecting the coursework to be challenging at times, but also rewarding in that it’ll equip me with more skills and confidence to lead and develop our amazing team of people throughout the operations side of our business.”

To find out more about the apprenticeships and career opportunities, visit https://www.transdevbus.co.uk