THE Environment Agency has applied for Listed Building consent to install new flood gates under Lendal Bridge.
The work would involve removing the existing gates and covers, and replacing them with new ones.
The new gates would form part of a package of works within the Scarborough Bridge to Ouse Bridge flood area designed to protect properties on Leeman Road (east of Scarborough Bridge and the railway line), Wellington Row, Station Avenue, Station Road, Tanner’s Moat, Rougier Street, Tanner Row, Tanner Street and North Street, and to reduce the risk of flooding at the junction of Station Avenue, Station Road and Rougier Street.
The Environment Agency estimates that the new flood gates could protect 11 homes and 28 other properties, as well as reducing the risk of flooding on local roads.
Other planning and listed building applications received by City of York Council last week include:
- Installation of up to 10 roof-mounted solar panels on a rear extension at Jasmine Cottage, in Main Street, Askham Richard
- Display of an illuminated sign, backlit menu cases, two lanterns and a canopy with down lights at Rustique restaurant in Lendal
- Change of use of 157 Lowther Street from a single home to a House in Multiple Occupation
- Permission to use 24 Brownlow Street, York, as a House in Multiple Occupation
- Two-story front extension, first floor side extension and two storey side extension, plus single storey rear extension at 108 Oaken Grove, Haxby
