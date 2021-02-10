At last the government is to look into the issue of requiring the NHS to carry out competitive tendering and use private providers. Much time is wasted doing this and it makes it difficult to provide a ‘joined up’ service, which has resulted in care in the home for the terminally ill suffering badly.
The government’s fast track system to move patients out of hospital to free up beds has often been premature and resulted in poor care in the community.
Marie Curie have investigated the care provided in the home and in 70 per cent of cases it was unsatisfactory - particularly for patients receiving end of life care.
Covid has increased pressure on care in the community. How many people have been sent home prematurely and spent their last days with less than satisfactory care because of inadequate resources?
The government must commit to funding the NHS properly and ensure that care in the community gets the level of support needed, if fast-tracking of hospital patients is to continue.
Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge
