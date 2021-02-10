How can an organisation that has grown to 67 staff and that was created to bring investment and new jobs but has only been responsible for 18 new jobs in two years, be allowed to carry on?
Yet Make It York is being publicly funded until 2024 at least (Controversial tourism body set for new deal, February 8). Profligacy with taxpayers’ money is endemic.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Council has shown its funny side over Make It York
It’s nice to read Mr Deamer’s letters with his sense of humour, which is a difficult thing to find these days. My pleasure was doubled in Monday’s edition of the Press on seeing that the council has not lost it’s sense of humour: I refer to the bailout of Make it York.
According to the council, there are ‘issues with the transparency and accountability of the organisation’. I have no need to say any more.
Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment