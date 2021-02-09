RESIDENTS in a village near York have launched a £25,000 appeal to give their community pool a future.

The pool in Stamford Bridge was originally built more than 35 years ago, after a local child had died in the river, in a bid to ensure all children could learn to swim.

Generations of youngsters, including many from York, have since benefited from swimming lessons in the pool, which is a registered charity run by a committee of volunteers.

The pool has also offered swimming lessons for adults who missed out when young and, during the school holidays, it has opened daily for open swimming.

“It’s an important part of our village, providing support to our whole community,” said Hilary Saynor, who chairs the pool committee.

But now, after tiles have fallen off and clogged up the filtration system, and after an intermittent leak of water from the pool, organisers have decided to try to raise enough money to reline and re-tile it.

“We’ve been managing by doing patch fixes for the last few years but that ‘plaster’ only lasts so long,” said Hilary.

“This we anticipate is going to cost something in the region of £35,000, an awful lot of money for a pool, run by volunteers, to find.

“We are applying for various grants but we have also decided to try crowdfunding.

“We have recently had a wonderful legacy from a very good friend of the village that has started us on our quest for the money to reline the pool.

“It is a well used and much loved facility for the community.”

*The appeal has already raised £575. To make a donation, go to https://gofund.me/eaac97cd or search online for ‘stamford bridge pool gofundme.’