A CYCLIST, who is aiming to put a stop to littering in the York area, has collected nine bags of rubbish on his daily route.

Paul Batty, from Wheldrake, said he is tired of seeing so much litter along his 30-mile cycle route, which he takes almost every day.

Mr Batty said: "We all share the countryside, so we all need to do our bit to look after it."

Last week, Paul returned to collect the rubbish he had spotted along a one-mile stretch of his route, on the road that runs through Skipwith common, which is a National Nature Reserve.

On his visit, he filled nine large bin-bags to their brim and still didn't manage to pick-up all of the litter in the area. He then took the picked litter to the Selby Household Waste Depot.

Mr Batty went on to say: "I will be going back to finish what I started.

"Of course the litter problem is everywhere not just in the countryside, we just need people to be more thoughtful for the environment they live and work in.

"People need to do their bit to keep it nice for everyone. I am sure reducing the amount of litter everywhere would put a smile on everyone's face."

Paul been in touch with Selby District Council to raise the issue to them.