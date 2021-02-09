PLANS for a new logistics and manufacturing park in North Yorkshire would bring much-needed jobs to the area, says Thirsk and Malton MP.

Developers Opus North and Rougemont have submitted a request for outline planning permission for Dalton 49 Thirsk, a 43-acre logistics park, to Hambleton District Council.

Formerly part of RAF Dalton, the site is capable of delivering around 650,000 sq. ft. of employment space with a range of unit sizes and types.

Situated next to the existing Dalton Airfield Industrial, the plans will create a significant employment site with hundreds of jobs. The scheme will provide modern buildings and facilities to meet the needs of occupier businesses, employees and investors.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP, said: “This is just the kind of development we need in North Yorkshire as we start to rebuild the economy post covid. It will create much needed jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurs. Situated close to the existing Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate it has direct access to the main road network which will make it very attractive for anyone looking to establish a new business.”

Following the recent completion of the new bridge at Dalton, the site offers access to the A19 and A1.

Ryan Unsworth, development director at Ilkley-based Opus North, said: “Yorkshire will represent around 30 per cent of all the UK logistics take-up this year, as the region remains so attractive to occupiers.

" Dalton 49 Thirsk is one of the most connected locations in North Yorkshire and being a cost-effective alternative for occupiers, in comparison to other Yorkshire industrial hubs, we have already had interest from businesses looking for space to improve supply chains or expand into new premises.”

The site will include new tree planting, habitats and sustainable drainage features.

James Craven, managing director of specialist investment manager, Rougemont said: “We look forward to working closely with Hambleton District Council to achieve an outline planning application for around 650,000 sq. ft. of industrial and distribution accommodation to service the shortage of availability between Leeds and the North East.”

“The location is already home to successful engineering, manufacturing and distribution companies and with the improved transport links it has the potential to provide a significant additional employment boost and facilities to the area,” he continued.

Lindsay Ross, spokesman for the owners of Dalton New Bridge, added: “This proposal by Dalton 49 Thirsk is a substantial portion of our land at Dalton and as such is an extension to the long standing and successful employment centre at Dalton. With the recent addition of the new bridge the proposal stands to be a positive and dynamic location for business; good for logistics and for growth”.

Dalton 49 Thirsk (dalton49thirsk.co.uk) is being marketed by joint agents Dove Haigh Phillips and Colliers International.