RESIDENTS are fundraising to help clear up after vandals left images of male genitalia and a swear word on the turf at a York bowling green.

Elanor Kitchen is hoping to raise around £300 to help cover repair costs after damage was caused to the green at West Bank Park, with any extra funds raised put towards CCTV.

She said: "For those of us who are frequent visitors, I’m sure many of you will agree that the staff and volunteers who look after the bowling greens have provided a real community service during these hard times - keeping up spirits with the open air tuck shop and maintaining the beautiful greens.

"I know many shared my absolute horror to see the recent vandalism to one of the greens. During recent snow and frost, swear words and inappropriate pictures were drawn all over the green - this damaged the grass underneath and has now become permanent until it is grown out. Extra lawn feeds might help speed this process, but this is an extra cost. The upkeep of the lawns costs around £3,000 per year, so any extra costs are difficult to cover.

"I would love to raise some money for the York Amateur Bowling Association to help with the repair and upkeep of the greens at West Bank Park. Any extra money raised will go towards funds for CCTV to cover the bowling greens and play area."

The vandalised bowling green in West Bank Park Picture: Daniel Willers

As The Press reported last week, Keith Nelson, secretary of West Bank Park Bowling Association, which maintains the greens, said it appears someone has dragged their feet across the ground to carve the phallic images and four-letter swear word into the green. The offensive word has been covered up.

Speaking about when he first noticed the vandalism, Keith explained: "I just couldn't believe it when I saw it.

"The first thing I thought of is the people walking by with their kids."

He is hopeful the vandalism will disappear when the grass starts to grow back over the next couple of months, adding: "If we had money behind us we could look at an alternative."

