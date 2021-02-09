A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a new spring cash raffle to support patient care.

Saint Catherine's hospice has organised the raffle, which has a top prize of £2,500.

Michelle Muir, clinical services director, said: “The cash raffle is a great way to support patient care at Saint Catherine’s, with every ticket sold helping to raise the £11,000 we need every day to provide our care, free of charge, to patients and their loved ones.”

There are cash prizes for first, second and third place.

Peter Parkinson won the first prize of £2,500 in the Saint Catherine’s raffle last October.

The charity has a special place in Peter’s heart as his wife Madge was cared for by Saint Catherine’s, both in the in-patient unit and by Hospice at Home, before she passed away in September 2019.

Peter said: “We supported Saint Catherine’s even when Madge was alive and when it came to her being looked after, we couldn’t fault it.

"She was so happy and comfortable right until the end. I can’t speak highly enough of Saint Catherine’s – they were just wonderful. "

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now by emailing: fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk