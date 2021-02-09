THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen by another ten - and is now almost 100 fewer than at its peak two weeks ago.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it had 143 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide, compared with 153 yesterday.
The trust had 242 such patients at the height of the crisis on Tuesday January 26.
It said today that it currently had 14 Covid patients in intensive care and a total of 1,830 such patients had been discharged, or were no longer being treated for Covid, since the start of the pandemic last March.