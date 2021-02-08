POLICE are appealing for help in finding a teenager from Stamford Bridge who has gone missing with a friend.

Humberside Police said Megan Beard, 16, was reported as missing yesterday, Sunday.

A spokesperson said she was believed to have travelled to Blackpool and was captured on CCTV yesterday in Leeds train station at approximately 1:50pm.

"Megan is thought to be in the company of 16-year-old Marissa (known as Missy) Preston, from Pontefract, who was reported as missing to West Yorkshire Police.

Inspector Steve Jones, from Humberside Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Megan and Marissa, you’re not in any trouble but we need you to get in touch and let us know that you’re okay.”

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has been in contact with the girls in the past 24 hours or can help us to find them.

“Megan is white, around 5ft 5” tall, of slim build. She has blonde hair with highlights and was last seen wearing pale blue beany hat, a black leather jacket with a pale blue sweat shirt, black flares and white trainers. She was also carrying a rucksack.

“Marissa (Missy) is white, 5ft 3” tall, of very slim build. She has long mousey brown hair tied up and was last seen wearing blue jeans a light grey jumper and a dark blue denim jacket.”

Anyone who knows where Megan and Marissa (Missy) should phone Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 345 of 7 February.