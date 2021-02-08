POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a driver who has disappeared in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said Mike Garner, aged 62, was last seen driving an Orange Ford Ranger (M666 MLG) yesterday near to the A645 at Snaith, near Selby.
"Our teams have carried out extensive inquiries in the area but, up to now, we have been unable to locate him," said a spokesperson.
Anyone with any information that could assist police in ensuring he is safe and well, or see an orange Ford Range Rover (M666 MLG), should phone 101, quoting log number 182 of 7 February.