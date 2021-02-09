York Hospital’s Covid vaccination hub has ‘shut up shop’ until March 24 after delivering a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to more than 16,500 hospital staff and other health and social care workers.

The hub opened in a former physiotherapy gym at the hospital on January 5. It has been vaccinating hospital staff and staff from other health trusts, hospices and social care organisations, ever since

York Hospitals Trust also operated a similar hub in Scarborough.

“We have now vaccinated over 16,500 staff, healthcare workers and social care colleagues,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“This is a tremendous achievement in a very short period of time. Given the pace of implementation and rapid uptake from staff, we are now in a position to temporarily stand down the hubs until appointments for second doses begin.”

The Scarborough hub closed last week, while the York Hospital hub carried out its last vaccinations on Monday.

“Both sites will fully reopen for staff on 24 March to start delivering second doses, which is in line with Government recommendations that staff receive two doses, 12 weeks apart,” the spokesperson said.

One retired nurse, who returned as a volunteer to help carry out vaccinations at the hub, contacted The Press to say she was disappointed that the vaccination programme at the hospital hub was being suspended.

“I’m not the only one to think it’s a ridiculous state of affairs and a complete waste of money to not fully utilise a purposely-converted unit which is fully staffed with a great, willing team,” she said.

She also claimed there was a ‘plentiful stock of vaccine’ left.

But the hospital denied this. “We have used all our supplied vaccination in full and we have no surplus supplies available,” the spokesperson said. “We are unable to order more vaccines until our second doses are due.

“Our plans are based around ensuring that no vaccine is wasted. Given the number of staff seeking vaccination has significantly reduced, and that the Pfizer vaccine is only supplied to us in bulk of 195 vials (1,170 vaccines) which expires after 120 hours, this has informed our decision to stand down the hubs for now.”