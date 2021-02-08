A NEW rapid Covid-19 testing centre has opened at a college.

Selby College has opened the centre for its staff on campus, using lateral flow tests. The tests will also be offered to students when they are able to return to campus as lockdown restrictions are reduced.

As part of the testing scheme, staff are offered free lateral flow tests twice a week to help stop the spread of the virus and to keep the college operating as safely as possible. The lateral flow tests include a throat and nose swab, with results delivered in half an hour of completing the test.

The College has set up a dedicated testing centre in line with Public Health England guidance, where staff are able to register and take a test supervised by trained College staff. The results are then analysed and uploaded on to the NHS Test and Trace result system within 30 minutes, ensuring that any staff with positive results are asked to isolate immediately.

Since the service was launched on Tuesday January 26, several hundred tests have successfully been carried out on campus, with all tests returning negative.

Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive at Selby College said: “This has not been an easy process to set up and I truly commend the fantastic work of the team in making this a reality. Myself and colleagues from across the college really appreciate how colleagues have stepped up and into something they would never have expected to be doing, to help keep us all safe.

“This is a well-organised, safe and reassuring process and we’re continuing to take staff feedback on board to make the process as seamless as possible. While testing is not compulsory, I would strongly encourage all colleagues to book a test when working on campus."

Ian Wardle, estates manager and Covid-19 coordinator at Selby College, said: “We will be working to expand the programme to offer free testing to all students as they return. This creates more chances to find positive cases, have people isolate, and reduce the risk of Covid-19 spread in the College, making it as safe as possible. It will also protect students’ families and friends, if positive cases are found.”