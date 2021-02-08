FIREFIGHTERS rescued someone from their car after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 8.10am today after a crash in Guisborough Road, Ugthorpe near Whitby.
A spokesman for the service said: "Whitby Crews attended a single verhicle road traffic collision involving one person trapped in a vehicle.
"Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to release the person and made the vehicle safe.
"The individual was taken to hospital by road ambulance."
Comments are closed on this article.