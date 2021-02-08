FIREFIGHTERS rescued someone from their car after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 8.10am today after a crash in Guisborough Road, Ugthorpe near Whitby.

A spokesman for the service said: "Whitby Crews attended a single verhicle road traffic collision involving one person trapped in a vehicle.

"Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to release the person and made the vehicle safe.

"The individual was taken to hospital by road ambulance."