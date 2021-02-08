UBER is offering free taxi rides - up to a maximum value of £15 - to people visiting the Askham Bar vaccination site to get their Covid jabs.
The site is now one of 42 vaccination centres across the country covered by the offer.
Uber says thousands of passengers nationwide have already booked a free taxi ride to get their jab.
Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said: “It’s vital that the most vulnerable people in our society are vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible, and we want to help remove any barriers that could prevent them from travelling safely to get their jab.”
To book your free ride, enter the York promo code UBERUKCL in the Wallet section of your Uber app.
Your trip must start or end at the Askham Bar vaccination centre.
You can claim claim your free trip any time up to February 28. The promotion is only valid for the first 4,000 riders per promo code.
Full details are at uber.com/ukvaccines
