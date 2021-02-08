YORK'S Covid rate has fallen again and is now less than a quarter of its peak in early January.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling infection rate in the City of York Council area in the week to February 3 was 152.4 per 100,000 population.
This compares with a rolling rate of 164.8 announced yesterday and of 670 in the week to January 8.
However, it is still considerably higher than the average rate of about 65 in early December, when York had one of the lowest rates in the country.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area had fallen yesterday to 140.1 per 100,000 and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area it had fallen to 130.7.