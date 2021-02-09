YORK businesses have been recognised for their investment in technology in the face of evolving challenges during the past year.
This year’s Digital Enterprise TOP 100 profiles and celebrates companies in the Leeds City Region that use digital technologies in innovative and transformational ways.
Among these is York-based digital transformation consultancy, Netsells, which helps organisations use technology to turn commercial strategies and new ideas into clear digital strategies and products.
Other small and medium-sized businesses included from York are the Family Fund Business Services; car leasing company Flexed; test blotter experts Maximise; cost and project management practice Rasico Consulting Ltd; and Skillsforge which uses technology to help universities to support, develop, manage and oversee their researchers.
The index also highlights ‘ten of the best’ that the judges believe deserve a special mention.
The Top 100 covers SMEs from across nine Leeds City Region local authority areas including York, Leeds, Harrogate and Selby.
The list represents a diverse range of industries from one-stop local online shop, ShopAppy to fly tying materials specialists Semperfli in Selby and landscaping supplier Green-tech in Knaresborough.
Digital technology has played a crucial role over the past 12 months helping businesses to continue operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with enterprises of all type and sector investing in new technology, which has changed how they operate.
Digital Enterprise programme lead Muz Mumtaz said: “These 100 diverse and pioneering businesses have made an investment in technology that has really paid off for them. They have been pivoting, driving growth, securing and creating jobs by harnessing technology to adapt to a constantly evolving business landscape."
An online celebration is planned to take place in March.