A TEENAGER has been arrested following the theft of a number of bikes from an area of York.
North Yorkshire Police say the thefts happened at around 8pm on Saturday, February 6 close to Bootham, not far outside the city walls.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the area and recovered a number of bikes and we are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify any owners of the stolen bicycles.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, or anyone who has had their bike stolen from around Bootham, should contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210054551."
A 16-year-old boy from Malton was arrested in connection with the thefts and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
