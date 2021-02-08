A TEENAGER was robbed by a gang in the street.

According to North Yorkshire Police Officers the robbery happened shortly before 5pm yesterday (February 7) in the area of Hell Wath Grove, when the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by a group of unknown teenagers.

A police spokesman said: "The teenagers, all boys, threatened the victim with weapons and demanded the keys to his moped which was parked nearby. The victim handed over the keys and one of the men rode off on the scooter. The others went off on foot.

"The boy who rode off on the scooter is described as 16 or 17, wearing a black jacket, grey trousers, black trainers and a black balaclava.

"The other suspects are described as a similar age and dressed in dark clothing.

"The scooter was later discovered abandoned on Long Meadows in Ripon."

Officers would like to reassure the community that increased patrols are being conducted in hot spot areas where anti-social behaviour and crimes have been reported.

Inspector Alex Langley, said: “We believe these crimes and incidents of anti-social behaviour are being committed by local youths and we are conducting a number of enquires in order to identify these individuals.

“We would also ask parents of teenagers to pass on any information you think could assist. Do you know where your child was yesterday evening? Were they out in Ripon? Were they part of a bigger group? Do your children know anything?

“The information provided by the public is key to helping us target our patrols, identify those responsible and prevent this criminal activity in the future.

“Anyone with any information about the incident yesterday or witnesses to any crime or ASB in Ripon is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask for Harrogate CID. Please quote reference number 12210054979 when passing on information."