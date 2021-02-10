TWO York chefs have found a tasty way to earn a crust during lockdown with their new Pie Kitchen venture.

Rachel Denton and her partner Tom Heywood who are both furloughed have come up with a new way to continue cooking and supporting local food suppliers also feeling the pinch.

They have created Pie Kitchen, York, which makes restaurant-quality pies at reasonable prices, along with side dishes, which can be pre-ordered and collected or delivered.

Rachel, who is a sous chef at the Feversham Arms, Helmsley, said: “Tom and I are both chefs and we wanted to keep busy. We’d seen some of the fantastic fine dining boxes and wanted to do our own version of a less fancy, more affordable option.

"Having cooked a pie for a friend who loved it, we thought about cooking on a bigger scale and see if anyone else would like them.

“We’re using smaller local suppliers as much as possible; our meat comes from M & K Butchers and Butchers Block, York and Acorn Dairy is providing organic butter for the pastry."

She said Clarrie O’Callaghan, owner of The Rattle Owl in York where Tom is head chef, had allowed them use of the restaurant as a pick-up point for pre-ordered pies.

The couple have been overwhelmed by the response to their hand-crafted all-butter pastry pies.

The first week resulted in sales of 60 pies. Week two saw an increase to a round 100 as they are also delivering to the Food Circle, York, a community market which supports local businesses, as well as Haxby Bakehouse.

Rachel added: “We’re amazed at how well it has gone and how quickly it has taken off. We’re really proud to support local businesses, doing something that we love. Pies are the ultimate in comfort food and it’s great to see people enjoying what we’re doing.”

Pies vary each week but have included slow cooked spiced mutton shoulder and feta tagine; roasted root vegetable, feta and chickpea tagine; and slow cooked pork shoulder with cider, leek and mustard. Sides have included caramelised onion & sage mash; celeriac and apple remoulade; as well as Moroccan mash and sticky red spiced cabbage with pomegranate molasses and raisins.

Other culinary creations have included slow cooked shin beef and smokey bean chilli wrapped in all butter pastry, with cheddar cheese mash and red cabbage with sour cream coleslaw or a veggie roast sweet potato and bean chilli.

Pies are £5, sides £2.50. Delivery within a 15-minute car journey is £1. Pies should be ordered by 4pm on Wednesday and can be ready to bake or fully baked. Pre-ordered pies can be collected from the Rattle Owl on Friday, between 12-2pm. Follow @thepiekitchenyork. @tomheywood and @racheldenton43 for the weekly menu.