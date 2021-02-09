A giant mine project in North Yorkshire is looking to recruit 10 apprentices

Anglo American, the owner of the Woodsmith Project on the coast, has announced the launch of its 2021 apprenticeship programme during this year's National Apprenticeship week.

The company wants to take on 10 engineering apprentices to add to the 14 already on its team, part of a pledge to hire 50 apprentices in the coming years for its state-of-the-art mine and transport infrastructure currently under construction near Whitby and on Teesside.

The four-year apprenticeship to train Advanced Engineering Technicians will be run in partnership with TTE, part of Middlesbrough College.

It will focus on developing a sound knowledge of the electrical, mechanical and instrumentation engineering skills needed to maintain the mining equipment and infrastructure when the mine enters production later in the decade.

Gareth Williams, the operational readiness director for the Woodsmith Project, said: "We’re delighted to be announcing this year’s programme and delivering on our commitments to provide opportunities for young people in the area.

"The jobs that these apprenticeships will lead to will be essential to the successful day-to-day running of our world-class mine. So if you’re a bright and ambitious team player with a strong work ethic, and good communication and problem-solving skills, we want to hear from you.”

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual campaign which seeks to showcase the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies.

David Kerfoot, chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership said: “Now more than ever, it’s essential that businesses work to create good jobs and careers for our young people, by providing them the opportunity to gain skills.

"Encouraging more apprenticeships is an excellent way to do that and I can think of no better example than Anglo American’s apprenticeship programme.

"The highly-skilled jobs that these apprenticeships will lead to are exactly the sort of jobs we need more of in this region, and I look forward to the creation of many more jobs with the Woodsmith Project for many generations to come.”

The Woodsmith Project currently employs about 1,200 people at sites in Scarborough, Whitby and on Teesside, with around 200 more expected to be added in the coming months.

The project involves the sinking of two mineshafts into the polyhalite ore over a mile beneath the surface near Whitby, and the construction of a 23 mile long tunnel to a new processing and shipping facility on Teesside.

When the mine is complete, extracted polyhalite ore will be hoisted up the mineshaft and transported underground on a conveyor belt, avoiding any impact on the countryside above. From there, it will be shipped around the world and sold to farmers as a natural low carbon fertiliser, certified for organic use.

Successful applicants will split their time between a specially-provided classroom at the Woodsmith Mine, the Middlesbrough College workshop facility and remote learning for the first two years, before continuing the remaining two years in work-based training with Anglo American in preparation for long-term engineering technician roles in installation and maintenance.

Applicants should apply via the Anglo American UK website by March 31.

The company will host a webinar on Thursday 18 February at 5pm for those who want to find out more information and submit questions.

Visit http://uk.angloamerican.com/apprenticeships for further information.