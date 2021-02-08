A CAR was forced off the road by another vehicle that was being driven dangerously, said police.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident incident on the A169.
It happened between Pickering and Whitby at around 2.25pm on Friday, January 29, when it is reported that a grey BMW 1 series was forced off the road by a black Audi TT Quattro.
The Audi was travelling from Pickering towards Whitby and the BMW was travelling in the opposite direction.
A police spokesperson said: "Did you see what happened or did you witness a vehicle being dangerously or carelessly in the area at the time?
"Officers are also particularly keen to speak to the driver of a Ford Transit that travelling from Pickering towards Whitby and was overtaken by the Audi."
Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage , that could assist the investigation is asked to email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Please quote reference number 12210048589 when providing any information.
Comments are closed on this article.