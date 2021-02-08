OWNERS of a North Yorkshire water sports attraction have announced plans for significant investment in 2021.

An all-new wake boarding line is being added to North Yorkshire Water Park's current leisure offering, along with kickers and rails, allowing visitors to expand their skills with experienced instructors.

New buildings will house a café and decked viewing area by the lake at the attraction, near Scarborough, which also offers kayaking, an AquaPark, paddle boarding, open-water swimming, pedalos, land-based outdoor pursuits around the lakes and summer camping.

The North Yorkshire Water Park also houses separate fishing lakes for expert and leisure fishing.

The new lakeside buildings will be a central base for visitors arriving at the park to use both the fishing and water park amenities.

The newly facilities are due to be completed in May 2021.

North Yorkshire Water Park will also expand its calendar of events and aquatic activities.

David Steel, chief executive of Dawnay Estates which owns the attraction, said: “It’s an extremely exciting time for the Water Park as we expand our facilities and what we have to offer ready for the summer season. Offering wake boarding will complement our fantastic range of outdoor water pursuits as ‘adventure awaits’ for our guests at the ‘New North Yorkshire Water Park’, when we are able to welcome them again as lockdown eases.

“Ultimately, this new development is a huge opportunity for us to cement our new and improved offering and contribute to the leisure and tourist offer in North Yorkshire.”