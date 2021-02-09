YORK’S mass vaccination centre has now given jabs to almost everyone at greatest risk from Covid-19 - and anyone who is over 70 or shielding and has not yet had one is being urged to book an appointment now.

Professor Mike Holmes, who leads the complex on the former Askham Bar Park&Ride site, reveals in his latest column for The Press that people in the top four priority groups for vaccination do not have to wait for an appointment.

“People can do this themselves now, using the online link,” he says. “All the information of how to book is on our website – nimbuscare.co.uk.”

Prof Holmes says this region is doing "incredibly well" and has made a significant contribution to the 12 million-plus vaccinations done so far nationwide, despite the wintry weather.

“We’ve almost vaccinated everyone in the 1-4 priority groups, set out by the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation),” he says.

“This is great news for our population and means that those most at risk from Covid are now protected by one dose of the vaccine.”

He says snow last Tuesday caused a few concerns but the centre managed to stay open, with the team up early and on site at 6am, waiting for a snow plough to arrive and clear the car parks to ensure they were ready for the arrival of almost 2,000 people who had braved the elements and come to be vaccinated that day.

“Only a handful of people had to reschedule their appointment, so it was well worth the effort,” he says.

“Thank you to all the taxi drivers, volunteers and friends and families who helped us.”

He says the real stars of the week, however, were all the people who travelled to get their vaccine.

“Every day we see new faces – lots of characters with stories to tell – giving us lots of laughs and messages of support,” he says.

“We even welcomed local TV star Harry Gration who came to get his jab!”

He adds that he is working with York GP practices to reach those who are housebound, with teams sent to vaccinate those in care homes and sheltered accommodation.