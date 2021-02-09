Son-in-law picks us up in Beckfield Lane at 13:45 for a 14:30 vaccination at Askham Bar, drops us off again at home at 14:40.
Job done!
R Hutchinson, Sherwood Grove, Beckfield Lane, York
