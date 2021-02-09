I see many comments in The Press complaining that the council does not spend enough on things the particular writer favours.

Unfortunately, the council is only able to spend a certain amount and extra expenditure in one area impacts on others.

I spent several hours last week litter-picking in Strensall. I know other residents who care for their village do the same, for which I’m very grateful.

I was disgusted by the number of lager, energy drink and coke cans, takeaway and sweet wrappers, coffee cups and other detritus strewn along the road verges. More disturbing was the number of discarded face masks, a serious health hazard.

I have also reported numerous occurrences of fly tipping, which the council team always clears quickly.

Why it is easier to throw the contents of your car on the grass verge rather than putting it in your home bin completely escapes me. Given that the council has to clear most of this, wasting money, the offenders should behave more responsibly and take their rubbish home.

Then the money saved could be diverted to things people want, like filling more of the potholes which everyone hates.

If all York’s residents took responsibility for their rubbish, as most of us do, things would be so much better for everyone.

Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall, West End, Strensall