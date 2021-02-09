Further to letters already written regarding access to Fulford School, it should be noted that the houses were in situ before the school was built.
Many residents have always been informed that changes to the entrance would take place when the Germany Beck development took place.
However, now none of the school, City of York Council nor Persimmon as developers will take any responsibility for the fact that no changes have taken place. When addressed they just blame somebody else.
All the Fulfordgate/Eastward Avenue and Heslington Lane residents ask is that traffic management is actioned before the school is allowed to expand.
Simon Williams, Fulfordgate, York
