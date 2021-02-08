A NIGHTMARE neighbour has been jailed and slapped with a court order after his drink and drug-fuelled disorder left residents living in fear.

North Yorkshire Police say John Donaldson, 30, caused misery to residents of Brompton, in Hambleton district, by being persistently drunk, under the influence of drugs, and involved in disturbances at his home address including fights in the street, loud music and smashed glass.

Parents and children attending the village school were scared to walk past his property due to the abusive behaviour of Donaldson and his associates.

On January 13 at Northallerton Magistrates Court, Donaldson was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of criminal damage and a public order offence in Northallerton. He was also given a restraining order not to contact named individuals or attend an address in the town.

Jailing him, magistrates told him he had “carried out a campaign of violence against his community”.

Following that conviction, York Magistrates Court imposed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on Donaldson on February 4.

The four-year order includes conditions not to consume alcohol in any public place within the Brompton area, other than licensed premises, and not to behave in a disorderly, threatening or abusive manner anywhere in the Hambleton area. After his release from prison, he must also attend ongoing sessions aimed at helping him change his behaviour. Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

North Yorkshire Police worked with the Safer Hambleton Hub at Hambleton District Council to secure the CBO.

PC Julie Woodcock, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Donaldson’s disgraceful activities made residents’ lives a misery. His property in Brompton had become a location for smashed glass, physical fights, illegal drugs and foul language. Witnesses have provided shocking details of persistent crime and disorder there. Parents and children have even spoken of their fear of having to walk past it on their way to school.

“The jail sentence reflects the severity of his crimes, and the restraining order and criminal behaviour order have strict measures in place to help protect the local community when he is released. I hope Donaldson now spends time reflecting on his behaviour, and takes the opportunity to engage with support services in the future.”