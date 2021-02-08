A DENTAL practice in York has been sold for an undisclosed price.

Huntington Dental Surgery which has been providing family dentistry to the local community for 50 years has been taken over by James and Frida Prince, who also own Glen Lea Dental Suite in Wetherby.

The Huntington surgery is a well-established five-surgery mixed dental practice which trades from a large, detached property, and was previously owned by Dr Jonathan and Fiona White, who purchased the surgery in 1988, and decided to sell to seek semi-retirement.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, handled the sale.

Dr White said: “We have dedicated our working lives to improving the oral health of our community. We moved to York from Manchester in 1988, as buying the practice in Huntington was a good business opportunity.

"At the time the practice was being run single-handedly and we have built it back up to a busy five-surgery NHS practice.

“After over 30 years we decided to sell as we are reaching our retirement age,” added Dr White. “We are staying on as associates in the short term and will be retiring later this year. With James and Frida, we are leaving our patients and staff in good hands and we wish them well.”

New co-owner Dr Prince said: “'We are delighted to join the team at Huntington and are committed to continuing to provide excellent levels of patient care. We are excited to improve the facilities and expand the services offered to benefit both staff and patients.”

Jonathan Watson, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale alongside Paul Graham, said, “I am delighted for Jonathan and Fiona who were a genuine pleasure to deal with throughout the process. I’m sure it will give them comfort that the business is being taken on by a local operator who understands the needs and wants of the community.

"It is encouraging to see yet another practice sale completed through high street lenders despite the current situation. The demand for reputable mixed practices such as Huntington is quite incredible at the moment and we expect this trend to continue throughout the year.”

The freehold interest of Huntington Dental Surgery was sold for an undisclosed price.