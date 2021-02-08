THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again over the weekend - and is now 89 fewer than at its peak less than a fortnight ago.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 153 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That compares with 173 on Friday and 242 on Tuesday January 26.
The trust said it had 13 patients in intensive care, down by one on Friday, and a total of 1,813 patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic to their usual place of residence or were no longer being treated as Covid-19.