YORK woke up to a light covering of snow today - with forecasters predicting more snow showers through the day as the cold snap continues.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice for York and North Yorkshire with temperatures getting down to -3C today.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting that the heaviest showers will fall in York this afternoon.

Wlsewhere there are severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads and with rail and air travel.

Forecasters are warning of a strong chance of roads becoming blocked by deep snow, “with many stranded vehicles and passengers likely”. Snow accumulations of 5-10 centimetres will be widespread in the affected area, and reaching up to 30cm in “a few sites”.

Lengthy interruptions are also predicted to power supplies and other services including gas, water, telephone and mobile phone services.

Areas under the warning comprise the outskirts of south-east London, plus Kent, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Another amber warning is in place from Nottinghamshire and north to Sheffield and east into Lincolnshire, where road and rail delays interruptions, power cuts are likely and interruptions to mobile phone services are also possible.

Accumulations of 3-8cm will be widespread, reaching to 15cm in some areas, including the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Both amber warnings are in place till Monday afternoon.

Many parts of the country face another day of temperatures at or around freezing point, as bitterly cold conditions continue due to strong easterly winds stemming from Ukraine and the Black Sea.

Less intense yellow snow and ice warnings remain in place for most of England, the east of Scotland, and Northern Ireland south of Belfast.

Heavy snow will “at times bring some travel disruption”, the Met Office said, leading to travel delays, possible cancellations to rail and air services, power and phone interruptions and the possibility that some rural communities may become cut off.

The Met Office said: “Monday will start cold for all.

“Snow will continue to fall in southeast England, with further snow showers elsewhere.”

Low pressure system, Storm Darcy, is continuing to cause heavy snow and strong winds to East Anglia and south-east England, the Met Office said.

The cold snap driven by the easterly winds is not expected to be as widespread as the Beast From The East in 2018.