City centre police in York have seized a car being driven by an uninsured driver whose licence had expired.
In a separate incident they have also issued a fine for a breach of Covid regulations.
"In the space of 1 hour we have issued a #FixedPenalty ticket following a breach of Covid Regulations, and then stopped a vehicle where the driver had no insurance as well as an expired driving licence!" tweeted the police's York City task force. "#Seized #reported #fined."
