The Covid infection rate in York has fallen for the second day running, after a blip in the reported figures at the end of last week.

The latest data from Gov.UK shows that the seven day 'rolling rate' of infection in the city up to February 2 was 164.8 cases per 100,000 of the population - down from the figure of 173.3 yesterday.

In the seven days up to February 2, there were 347 new cases of Covid in the city, a fall of 102 (or 22.7 per cent) on the week. York's Covid infection rate is now well below the national average.

The figures have shown a big improvement over the last month. Despite a blip in the reported figures on Friday, when they rose very slightly, the infection rate has been falling steadily for some time. On January 6, it stood at 490.9 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Despite the overall fall in cases, there are still wide variations in infection rates across the city, however.

Haxby still has the highest infection rate, at 261.1 cases/ 100 of the population. It is followed by New Earswick (260.8), Skelton (258.6), Fulford and Heslington (219.0), Huntington (218.3) and Acomb (210.1).

York city centre, by contrast, had an infection rate of just 74.2/ 100,000 - or a total of just 10 cases in the seven days to February 2.

Elsewhere, Ryedale has an infection rate of 93.9/ 100,00. In Hambleton it is 152.8, in Harrogate 165.4, in Selby 184.3 and in the East Riding 142.4. Scarborough has an infection rate of 98.4.

You can see how your area of York is doing by looking at Gov.UK's interactive map.