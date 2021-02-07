Flood levels on the River Ouse have now peaked, City of York Council has confirmed.

The authority says water levels will remain high but will fall slowly during the course of the evening.

"For now low lying footpaths and roads remain closed at Main Street, Poppleton, and Acaster Lane by the Ship Inn," the authority tweeted late this afternoon.

Flood warnings have been in place all day for properties beside the River Ouse in central York, and for St George's Field and at Naburn Lock.

Water levels had reached 3.8m (almost 12ft 6in) by 1pm today but the Environment Agency said they were expected to peak at below 3.9m (12ft 9in) this evening.

The Foss Barrier has been in operation and flood gates have been closed.

Earlier, council bosses urged people not to 'drive, cycle or walk through flood waters' as there could be 'hidden risks'.

The Environment Agency said water levels rose following recent rainfall and snowmelt. It warned that flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths was possible.

"Further rain and snow is forecast over the next few days which will keep river levels high and possibly rise further," it said.

Elsewhere, water levels on the River Derwent at The Weir Caravan Park and at Kexby Bridge near Stamford Bridge, where the Environment Agency had also issued a flood warning, have also peaked.

"The river at Stamford Bridge has peaked but is expected to remain high," the Agency said at 6.10pm. "The flood warning remains in force (and) flooding of properties is expected. No significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not walk or drive through floodwater."

A flood alert remains in place for the Lower River Derwent around Buttercrambe, Stamford Bridge, Elvington, and Bubwith. "Flooding of roads and farmland is expected," the Environment Agency said. "Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

There are also flood alerts in place for the Lower River Nidd catchment area, the River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby, the tidal River Wharfe and the Upper River Ouse.