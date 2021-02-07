Another patient has died with Covid at York Hospitals Trust.
It brings the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Trust, which includes hospitals in York and Scarborough, to 526 since the pandemic began.
Across Yorkshire and the north east, there have been a further 48 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 11,463.
A further 410 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in Enggland as a whole, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 75,767.
All except 9 of the 410 people to die most recently had known underlying health conditions, NHS England says.
The families of those who died have been informed.