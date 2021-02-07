A NORTH Yorkshire estate is set to feature on a new BBC series going behind the scenes in of some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels.
Swinton Estate near Masham will appear on BBC Two’s new series of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.
In the second of three episodes to be aired later this month, the newspaper columnist and restaurant critic, Giles Coren, and international chef, Monica Galetti, visit the Yorkshire Dales to work at Swinton Estate -the ancestral home of Lord and Lady Masham.
The once private estate is now open to guests and the programme explores the challenges of bringing a historical home into the modern world.
Proprietor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said: “We were thrilled to be included in this series, alongside some of the real grand dames of the hotel industry.
"We loved welcoming the film crew ‘back of house’ to meet our amazing staff and experience some of the unique activities available to our guests.” The show airs at 9pm on Thursday, February18.